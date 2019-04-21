|
CARD OF THANKS ROSEMARIE COLAGIOVANNI The family of RoseMarie Colagiovanni wishes to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of compassionate support you have provided during this difficult time. The only antidote for our pain is love, which you, our dearest family members and friends, have provided in abundance and which we will always remember. We also extend our grateful appreciation to Monsignor Anthony Mancini, Mr. Philip Faraone, Ms. Georgette Hutchins and Mr. Sabatino Giordano-Perez for the Mass and beautiful music at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, the pall bearersPeter Buonanni, Larry Colucci, Frank Colucci, Michael Colucci, Anthony Colucci, David ColucciWoodlawn Gattone Funeral Home, St. Ann's Cemetery, Ralph's Catering, all of whom served an important part in moving with us through our pain. We have felt the support of each one of you and our gratitude will follow you in the months and years ahead. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
