MOTHER'S DAY IN MEMORIAM 11/13/1935 - 03/13/2019 RoseMarie Colagiovanni If roses grow in heaven Lord then pick a bunch from me, place them in my mothers arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her, and as she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Remembering her is easy because I do it every day, but there's a pain within my heart which will never go away Annon. All our love, HUSBAND, CHILDREN, GRANDCHILDREN AND GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN
Published in The Providence Journal from May 12 to June 12, 2019
