Rosemarie Picerno
Rosemarie P. (Troiano) Picerno

Rosemarie P. (Troiano) Picerno Obituary
PICERNO, ROSEMARIE P. (TROIANO)
75, of North Providence, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Edith (DiNardi) Troiano.
Rosemarie was a bookkeeper at Goodwill Industries for 17 years and at Colonial Knife for 30 years. A lifelong parishioner of Holy Ghost Church, she was the chairperson for the annual parish reunion in 2015 and an active member of the choir. She was also a member of Circolo Giovani XXIII.
She is survived by her two sons, Carl Picerno, Jr. and Mark Picerno; her brother, Domenic Troiano and his wife Maria; her sister-in-law, Janice Curtis and her husband James, and three grandchildren, Gabriella Picerno, Carl Picerno, III and Mark Picerno, Jr.
Rosemarie's visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. with her funeral on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave, Providence. Inurnment will be WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019 at 1:30PM in St. Ann Cemetery Chapel, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
