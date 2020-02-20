|
|
DILEONE, ROSEMARY, (D'AGOSTINO)
, 84, passed away on February 17th at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. She was the wife of Gilbert DiLeone, PhD of Warwick, RI. She was born in West Warwick to the late Joseph and Ann (Rechichi) D'Agostino.
She is survived by her two children: Julie A. DiLeone of Portland, OR and Ralph J. DiLeone, PhD and his wife Mireille Serlie DiLeone, MD, PhD of Durham, CT; two grandchildren: Leo and Tiana; and her brother Carmen F. D'Agostino of Grafton, MA.
Visitation will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Sunday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. immediately followed with Words of Remembrance at 12:00 p.m. by family and friends. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The . P.O, Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020