Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Rosemary (D'Agostino) Dileone

Rosemary (D'Agostino) Dileone Obituary
DILEONE, ROSEMARY, (D'AGOSTINO)
, 84, passed away on February 17th at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. She was the wife of Gilbert DiLeone, PhD of Warwick, RI. She was born in West Warwick to the late Joseph and Ann (Rechichi) D'Agostino.
She is survived by her two children: Julie A. DiLeone of Portland, OR and Ralph J. DiLeone, PhD and his wife Mireille Serlie DiLeone, MD, PhD of Durham, CT; two grandchildren: Leo and Tiana; and her brother Carmen F. D'Agostino of Grafton, MA.
Visitation will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Sunday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. immediately followed with Words of Remembrance at 12:00 p.m. by family and friends. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The . P.O, Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
