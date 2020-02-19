Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:45 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
1277 GAR Highway
Swansea, RI
View Map

Rosemary "Sisi" Goncalves

Rosemary "Sisi" Goncalves Obituary
GONCALVES, ROSEMARY "Sisi"
age 50, died February 15, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Her funeral will begin on Friday at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home with Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in St. Dominic's Church, 1277 GAR Highway, Swansea, MA. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Omit flowers, contributions to RI SPCA. For complete obituary please visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
