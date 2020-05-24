|
|
JAROMA, ROSEMARY (Duffy)
90, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the former wife of the late Nicholas Jaroma. Born in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose (Benoit) Duffy. Mrs. Jaroma was a tourism specialist for the RI Dept. of Economic Development for 16 years before retiring in 1998. She lived in Providence for many years before moving to Cranston and Johnston. She was the loving mother of Kathleen A. Birch (Bill) of Johnston, Robert Jaroma of Port St. Lucie, FL and the late Steven N. Jaroma(Rosette) and the late James M. Jaroma(Charito). She was the sister of the late James and William Duffy. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life Service announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to will be appreciated.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020