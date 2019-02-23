|
Tetreault, Rosemary
passed on February 21st, 2019. She was the loving wife of Steven Tetreault. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Everette and Rose (Provost) Gould. Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Richard Gregorio Jr., Samantha Perron, Steven Tetreault; grandchildren, August Perron-Fish, Vianna Gregorio, Eathen Tetreault; brothers Everette Gould Jr. and wife Susan of Johnston and Jay Gould and wife Rhonda of Kentucky.
Rosemary was employed by Rhode Island Public Transit as a bus driver for 20 years, was a communicant of St. Jude Parish in Lincoln, RI and was a friend of Bill W. for 22 years.
Her funeral will begin on Monday, February 25th at 9:45am from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in St. Jude Church, Front St., Lincoln. Burial is private. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 – 9pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019