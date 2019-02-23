Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Front St.
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Rosemary Tetreault Obituary
Tetreault, Rosemary
passed on February 21st, 2019. She was the loving wife of Steven Tetreault. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Everette and Rose (Provost) Gould. Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Richard Gregorio Jr., Samantha Perron, Steven Tetreault; grandchildren, August Perron-Fish, Vianna Gregorio, Eathen Tetreault; brothers Everette Gould Jr. and wife Susan of Johnston and Jay Gould and wife Rhonda of Kentucky.
Rosemary was employed by Rhode Island Public Transit as a bus driver for 20 years, was a communicant of St. Jude Parish in Lincoln, RI and was a friend of Bill W. for 22 years.
Her funeral will begin on Monday, February 25th at 9:45am from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in St. Jude Church, Front St., Lincoln. Burial is private. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 – 9pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
