William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Rosemary Tracey
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan Church
1460 Diamond Hill Rd.
Cumberland, RI
Rosemary (Glancy) Tracey


1940 - 2019
Rosemary (Glancy) Tracey Obituary
TRACEY, Rosemary (Glancy)
78, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late L. Patrick Tracey.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Hugh H., Sr. and Rose M. (Howarth) Glancy, she resided in Cumberland since 1963.
Rosemary leaves three children, Colleen Simmons and her husband, David, of Cumberland, Sharon Harrington of Seekonk and Keith Tracey of Cumberland; four grandchildren, Haley and Shannon Harrington and Shane and Collin Simmons; a sister, Dorothy Justynski of Intervale, FL and a brother, Hugh "Skip" H. Glancy, Jr. of Burlington, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Cumberland. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 No. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
