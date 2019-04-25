HORNE, ROSEMAY G. "ROSIE" (Hunter)

86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kent Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Portland, OR, the youngest of seven children born to William and Gladys (Swieso) Hunter, she was the beloved wife of Charles E. Horne, III for 61 years.

Aside from her husband, Charlie, Rosie is survived by her three children: Lynn Horne, Susan Tobey and Richard Horne (wife Colleen) and by her seven grandchildren: Nathaniel Tobey, Robert Tobey, Grant Horne, Erin Horne, Ellie Horne, Adam Horne and Molly Horne. She was predeceased by her siblings William Hunter, George Hunter, Margaret Hunter Fondan, Lucille George, Helen Hunter and Eleanor Hunter.

Rosie leaves a legacy of joyful memories and good deeds as she moved through life with grace and kindness. Rosie had a love for cooking and creating wonderful meals for her family and friends. To her, food was an extension of her love. She knew life's rewards were found in loving relationships and the gifts of God's creations. Her sources of delight were spending time with her beloved husband, Charlie and her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the natural beauty of Rhode Island and spending time by the water.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 AM. Her burial service in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown will be private.

In memory of Rosie's love for flowers, the family will gratefully accept flowers for her church service or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.