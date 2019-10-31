The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
Rosina (Mastroianni) Barone Obituary
BARONE, ROSINA (MASTROIANNI)
84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Pietro Barone. Born in Catanzaro, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Maria Stella (Masi) Mastroianni.
Rosina was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an unbelievable cook, especially making her homemade pastas, and she also loved gardening. Rosina was very fortunate to have her daughter Silvana take special care of her until the end.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Antonio Barone and his wife Sonia of Catanzaro, Italy, Franco Barone and his wife Carmela of Cranston, Silvana Barone of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Pietro and his wife Oriana, Francesco, Silvana, Tara, Antonio and his wife Cashel Barone and great grandchildren Adele, Sonia, Gianfranco, Antonio and Tommaso. She was the sister of the late Evelina Sacco and Gennaro Mastroianni.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
