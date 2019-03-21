Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Fair St.,
Rosina (Iasimone) Pagnozzi

Rosina (Iasimone) Pagnozzi Obituary
PAGNOZZI, Rosina (Iasimone)
87, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Onofrio "Sonny" Pagnozzi and a daughter of the late Carmine and Elisa (Teolis) Iasimone. Mrs. Pagnozzi was employed as a school lunch aide for the Warwick School Department at the John Brown Francis School before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Peter Church and a member of the Church Choir. She enjoyed music and spending time with her grandchildren, was a Patriots and Red Sox fan, and loved her pets, especially her cat Jeter. She was the beloved mother of Lisa Pagnozzi Reo, (Thomas), and Linda Pagnozzi Neves; grandmother of Nikki-Lee Neves and Brent Neves. She was the sister of the late Luigi and Anthony Iasimone. Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, Fair St., at 10 am. Visitation Saturday, 8-9 am. Burial will in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
