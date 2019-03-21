|
|
PAGNOZZI, Rosina (Iasimone)
87, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the wife of the late Onofrio "Sonny" Pagnozzi and a daughter of the late Carmine and Elisa (Teolis) Iasimone. Mrs. Pagnozzi was employed as a school lunch aide for the Warwick School Department at the John Brown Francis School before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Peter Church and a member of the Church Choir. She enjoyed music and spending time with her grandchildren, was a Patriots and Red Sox fan, and loved her pets, especially her cat Jeter. She was the beloved mother of Lisa Pagnozzi Reo, (Thomas), and Linda Pagnozzi Neves; grandmother of Nikki-Lee Neves and Brent Neves. She was the sister of the late Luigi and Anthony Iasimone. Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, Fair St., at 10 am. Visitation Saturday, 8-9 am. Burial will in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019