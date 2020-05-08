Home

Roy A. DePalma

Roy A. DePalma Obituary
DePALMA, ROY A.
61, of Providence, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Margaret (Markarian) DePalma.
Roy was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and Rhode Island College. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years before retiring in December of 2018.
Roy loved life. He was an avid sport fan and traveled extensively. He enjoyed playing in several card leagues and was a "regular" at his favorite restaurant, Twin Oaks.
Roy is survived by his beloved son, Michael T. DePalma of Cranston, his sisters, Linda, and Donna DePalma, his aunt, Sarah Markarian, and his niece, Lisa Reach. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas M. DePalma.
The funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Please consider a donation in Roy's memory to either; St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909, or the RI Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence, RI 02908
To leave online condolences, please visit. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020
