Benoit Jr., Roy E.
Roy E. Benoit, Jr., age 90, died on April 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Colette (Roch) Benoit for 69 years and son of the late Roy E. Benoit, Sr. and Jeanne A. (Hebert) Benoit.
Roy served in the 1st Cavalry Division of the US Army as a medical technician in Occupied Japan. After a 27 yr. career he retired from the N.E. Telephone Company as an Installation & Repair Manager.
He was an active member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, past chair of its Narragansett Chapter, a member of the White Mountains 4,000-Footer Club and a recipient of the John Clark Award, recognizing his contributions maintaining hiking trails in Rhode Island. Roy spent several years as a hiking guide in the Alps and Pyrenees and served on the Board of Directors of the Pontiac Library. He loved to hike, canoe, golf, and travel and as an accomplished craftsman he was an important part of his children's many home remodeling projects.
Roy was the devoted father of 5 children: Michel, Paul, David, Denise Lamb and John. He had 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and was the brother of Jeanne Archambault.
The family wants to extend deep gratitude to Annie and Dayra of VNA Hospice of Care New England.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Burn Center at , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to VNA Hospice of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. For online condolences and to access web links for memorial contributions please visit the website for Winfield and Sons Funeral Home or go to https://www.csori.com/obituaries/.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020