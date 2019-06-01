Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Roy L. Stromberg Jr. Obituary
STROMBERG, ROY L., JR.
61, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Roy L. and Eileen (Shaw) Stromberg. Roy had served with the RI Air National Guard for almost 40 years and obtained the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He served throughout the world, including Panama, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and also in Afghanistan and Iraq. He loved to play guitar, loved history, and was a talented woodworker. He leaves two sons, Chad W. Stromberg and Christopher J. Stromberg, and his beloved granddaughter, Jazmyn Rose Stromberg. He also leaves two sisters, Linda L. Dooley and her husband, Robert W., and Nancy Hannah.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019
