The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Royal Gorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royal H. Gorton Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royal H. Gorton Sr. Obituary
GORTON, ROYAL H. Sr.
90, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannette E. (Duclos) Gorton.
Born in Scituate, a son of the late Maxime E. and Mary E. (Barry) Gorton, he was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He worked for the former A&P Stores and as a truck driver for several local companies.His passion in life was raising rabbits and showing them at local fairs. Over the years, he received many awards at these fairs. He loved playing cards and enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by two children: Cathy E. Barlow & her husband Dana of Narragansett and Royal H. Gorton Jr. of North Attleboro, MA; one sister, Harriett Pelletier and three grandchildren: Kelsey & Brandon Barlow and Preston Gorton. He was predeceased by his brothers William, Edward & Max Gorton and by his twin brother, Vincent R. Gorton, who died a few months ago in January.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, his funeral service will be private. Burial with military honors will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. To express your condolences to Roy's family and share of memory of him please visit carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now