|
|
GORTON, ROYAL H. Sr.
90, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannette E. (Duclos) Gorton.
Born in Scituate, a son of the late Maxime E. and Mary E. (Barry) Gorton, he was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He worked for the former A&P Stores and as a truck driver for several local companies.His passion in life was raising rabbits and showing them at local fairs. Over the years, he received many awards at these fairs. He loved playing cards and enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by two children: Cathy E. Barlow & her husband Dana of Narragansett and Royal H. Gorton Jr. of North Attleboro, MA; one sister, Harriett Pelletier and three grandchildren: Kelsey & Brandon Barlow and Preston Gorton. He was predeceased by his brothers William, Edward & Max Gorton and by his twin brother, Vincent R. Gorton, who died a few months ago in January.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, his funeral service will be private. Burial with military honors will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. To express your condolences to Roy's family and share of memory of him please visit carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020