Ruby Bellino


1938 - 2020
Ruby Bellino Obituary
Bellino, Ruby
Ruby Bellino, 82, passed away Thursday March 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the loving wife of Barry J. Bellino, mother of David S. Bellino and his wife Ruth M. Bellino; she was the beloved grandmother of Alexsia and Tyler Bellino. Ruby is survived by sister Evelyn DeMizio and brothers David Perrotti and Michael Perrotta. She was the daughter of the late Carlo and Ruby Perrotti. Ruby enjoyed her retirement from New England Telephone and South County Hospital by playing golf, enjoying word and board games with her friends and spending winters in Deerfield Beach, FL. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her family will have a private celebration of her life when the world is in a better place. In the meantime, keep your family safe and healthy, while keeping Ruby in your thoughts, prayers and fond memories.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
