SIGISMONDI, RUDOLPH G.

82, of Cranston, RI passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was the loving son of Rudolph and Mary (DiCecco) Sigismondi. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, class of '55.

Rudolph was a printer for many years at Bradford Press, the family business, located in Providence, RI. He took great pride in his work and wasn't satisfied until it was perfect.

His family always came first. He treasured the time he spent with them more than anything. Rudolph was a wonderful man who was liked and respected in his business and personal life.

Rudolph is survived by his loving sister Pauline A. Sigismondi of Cranston, RI and his devoted nephew Paul Sigismondi of Cranston, RI.

A private funeral was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Nardolillo Funeral Home. Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019