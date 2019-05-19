The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Sigismondi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph G. Sigismondi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SIGISMONDI, RUDOLPH G.
82, of Cranston, RI passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was the loving son of Rudolph and Mary (DiCecco) Sigismondi. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, class of '55.
Rudolph was a printer for many years at Bradford Press, the family business, located in Providence, RI. He took great pride in his work and wasn't satisfied until it was perfect.
His family always came first. He treasured the time he spent with them more than anything. Rudolph was a wonderful man who was liked and respected in his business and personal life.
Rudolph is survived by his loving sister Pauline A. Sigismondi of Cranston, RI and his devoted nephew Paul Sigismondi of Cranston, RI.
A private funeral was held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Nardolillo Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now