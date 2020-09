Or Copy this URL to Share

33rd ANNIVERSARY RUDOLPH V. L'ABBE Dear Rudy, In God's care you rest above, in my heart you rest with love. Your place no one can fill, I miss you and always will. LOVE, IRENE





