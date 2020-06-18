LOMBARDI, RUDOLPH R. "RUDY",
93, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020.
He was the son of the late Ferdinando and Gilda (Campellone) Lombardi, and beloved husband of the late Jean B. (Siravo) Lombardi. Devoted father of Steven R. Lombardi and his wife Donna, Lorraine E. Longano and her husband Joseph, David F. Lombardi and his wife Carol; cherished grandfather of Tanya, Jason, Gina, Amanda, Antonio, Steven II, Daria and Derrick; great-grandfather of Sydney, Benjamin, Paige, Matthew, Ava, Adalina, Cristiano and Santino; brother of Ferdinando G. Lombardi and the late Elma Lombardi.
Rudy married the love of his life in 1950, a relationship that started when they met at 14 years old and were together until she passed in 2016. They enjoyed winters in Florida and time spent with family.
He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1987 and was treated at Dana-Farber, after which he was in remission for 33 years. In 2016, he threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game, being one of the oldest cancer survivors at Dana-Farber.
Rudy worked alongside his father in the 1930s washing pans at Agawam Hunt Club and went on to start Providence Catering Company. He founded Lombardi's Rex Tavern, Lombardi's Lincoln Arms, Lombardi's 1025 and Hillside Country Club By Lombardi's. He received many awards and recognitions during the years, along with the Lifetime Achievement Award given by Rhode Island Hospitality.
He was a businessman that loved all the people he came in contact with. From the bride planning her wedding, a politician planning a fundraiser or a family member planning a bereavement for a loved one, he was there to help.
He was devoted to his family, always there guiding them through life's ups and downs and teaching values such as respect for one another and what the word "family" means. He loved seeing his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together.
In September of last year, he spent 2 weeks with his family in Colli, Italy and cherished the time with his niece, nephews and cousins that are all in their late 90s.
Rudy served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and later enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class in 1987.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul, Providence. Due to cemetery restrictions, entombment with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
93, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on June 14, 2020.
He was the son of the late Ferdinando and Gilda (Campellone) Lombardi, and beloved husband of the late Jean B. (Siravo) Lombardi. Devoted father of Steven R. Lombardi and his wife Donna, Lorraine E. Longano and her husband Joseph, David F. Lombardi and his wife Carol; cherished grandfather of Tanya, Jason, Gina, Amanda, Antonio, Steven II, Daria and Derrick; great-grandfather of Sydney, Benjamin, Paige, Matthew, Ava, Adalina, Cristiano and Santino; brother of Ferdinando G. Lombardi and the late Elma Lombardi.
Rudy married the love of his life in 1950, a relationship that started when they met at 14 years old and were together until she passed in 2016. They enjoyed winters in Florida and time spent with family.
He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1987 and was treated at Dana-Farber, after which he was in remission for 33 years. In 2016, he threw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game, being one of the oldest cancer survivors at Dana-Farber.
Rudy worked alongside his father in the 1930s washing pans at Agawam Hunt Club and went on to start Providence Catering Company. He founded Lombardi's Rex Tavern, Lombardi's Lincoln Arms, Lombardi's 1025 and Hillside Country Club By Lombardi's. He received many awards and recognitions during the years, along with the Lifetime Achievement Award given by Rhode Island Hospitality.
He was a businessman that loved all the people he came in contact with. From the bride planning her wedding, a politician planning a fundraiser or a family member planning a bereavement for a loved one, he was there to help.
He was devoted to his family, always there guiding them through life's ups and downs and teaching values such as respect for one another and what the word "family" means. He loved seeing his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together.
In September of last year, he spent 2 weeks with his family in Colli, Italy and cherished the time with his niece, nephews and cousins that are all in their late 90s.
Rudy served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and later enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class in 1987.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul, Providence. Due to cemetery restrictions, entombment with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.