POYNTER, Rueben K. "Ken"
88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Manchester) Poynter. Born in Little Fork, Minnesota, he was a son of the late Rueben E. and Gertrude (Staples) Poynter. Mr. Poynter served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a mechanic for Leesona Corporation for many years. He is survived by his children, Kenneth R. Poynter and Cheryl A. Whittaker; one brother, David Teska; and one granddaughter, Chelsea G. Lynch. He was the brother of the late Joyce Moulds, Jean Kane, Sharon Diver, George Teska, Samuel Poynter, and Patricia Rasmussen.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.