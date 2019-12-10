Home

Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Russell A. Guilbault Obituary
GUILBAULT, RUSSELL A.
81, Pascoag, RI, passed away at Miriam Hospital, Providence, on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was raised, lovingly, by his Aunt Laura Guilbault but was the son of Arthur and Beatrice (Labossiere) Guilbault. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maureen (Nolan) Guilbault, and his children, Brian and his wife, Jane, and Karen and her husband, Kevin Hundley, and five grandchildren. For complete obituary and service details please go to: www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
