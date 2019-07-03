Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
1955 - 2019
Russell Buteau Obituary
Buteau, Russell
Millville
Russell J. Buteau, 75, passed away Friday at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Addie Piette-Buteau (Baril) and the late Gloria (Dubeau) Buteau. Russell's Life Celebration will held on Friday morning with visitation from 9 to 11 am in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland and continue with his funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Directions/Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
