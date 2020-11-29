ANDERSON, RUSSELL E.
87, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Adrienne (DeFelice) Anderson for 65 years. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Holger and Elise (Colson) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a machinist for 25 years for the Cleveland Twist Drill then Stafall. Russell was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He loved spending time with his family. Russell was the loving father of Sharon Carter and her husband Robert of Charlotte, NC, Steven Anderson and his wife Donna of Warwick. He was the cherished grandfather of Craig Carter, Durham, NC. He was the brother of Ernest Anderson and Shirley Coutu both of Warwick, and the late Betty Ormsbee, Gloria Huntoon, Raymond, Robert and Lenny Anderson. Due to COVID-19, his funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.