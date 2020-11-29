1/1
Russell E. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, RUSSELL E.
87, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Adrienne (DeFelice) Anderson for 65 years. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Holger and Elise (Colson) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a machinist for 25 years for the Cleveland Twist Drill then Stafall. Russell was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He loved spending time with his family. Russell was the loving father of Sharon Carter and her husband Robert of Charlotte, NC, Steven Anderson and his wife Donna of Warwick. He was the cherished grandfather of Craig Carter, Durham, NC. He was the brother of Ernest Anderson and Shirley Coutu both of Warwick, and the late Betty Ormsbee, Gloria Huntoon, Raymond, Robert and Lenny Anderson. Due to COVID-19, his funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
I will miss you very much Uncle Russell now you're with Mom grandma your brothers and sisters rest in peace until we meet again I'll Always Love You, your niece Dawn.
Dawn Stephenson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved