71, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Husband of Bao Yu "Sophie" Rekas; father of Linda Rekas Sloan, Esq.,Mae Sue Riggs, Sue Ling Rekas, and Lee Fan Rekas Sheehan: brother of Carol Vadnais and the late Alan Rekas and Nancy Hopkins. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St., Coventry. Interment with military honors at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday evening from 4 – 7 pm in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a Scholarship fund to be established in honor of Russell, C/O Linda Rekas Sloan, Esq., 285 Sharpe St., West Greenwich, RI 02817 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019