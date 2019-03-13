Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
445 Washington St.
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Rekas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell E. Rekas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell E. Rekas Obituary
REKAS, RUSSELL E.
71, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Husband of Bao Yu "Sophie" Rekas; father of Linda Rekas Sloan, Esq.,Mae Sue Riggs, Sue Ling Rekas, and Lee Fan Rekas Sheehan: brother of Carol Vadnais and the late Alan Rekas and Nancy Hopkins. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St., Coventry. Interment with military honors at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday evening from 4 – 7 pm in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a Scholarship fund to be established in honor of Russell, C/O Linda Rekas Sloan, Esq., 285 Sharpe St., West Greenwich, RI 02817 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now