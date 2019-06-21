|
|
Johnson, Russell
Russell Johnson, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late, Dorothea K. (Champagne) Johnson and son of the late Joseph and Lena (Laporte) Johnson.
A member of the greatest generation, Russell served his country, in the U.S. Navy, during WW II. He was a manager for Sealol and over saw their products used on the Apollo XI moon exploration before his retirement. We are all so much better for having loved him and will carry his light with us forever.
Russell was a big sports fan who loved golfing, the Detroit Tigers, Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and listening to the Red Sox on the beach at Bonnet Shores in the summer, which he was a member for 70 years.
Russell is survived by four sons, Richard and his wife, Rita, Bradd, Gary and his wife Lisa, Jay and his wife Karen, his daughter, Joann Johnson Millmather, his brother, Robert and his wife Leona, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Richard, Donald, Edward Johnson, and Arlene Martin and Doris Mills.
Visitation Saturday, 8:30 – 10:30 am in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI, 02904, in his memory will be appreciated. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019