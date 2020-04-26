Home

Russell Rego


1924 - 2020
Russell Rego Obituary
Rego, Russell
95 of Bristol, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born in East Providence, RI on May 10, 1924, Russell was the son of Herman Rego and Mary (Amaral) Rego. He was a World War II veteran serving with the 65th Infantry, the "Battle-Axe", in the European Theatre. Russell is proudly survived by his many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by his eight siblings; Mary, Esther, Sidney, Herman, Gilbert, Aris, Lenora and Bertha. Funeral services with military honors will be held at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a future date. In appreciation of the care he received, donations in his name can be made to The R.I. Veterans Home Community Living Center, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, R.I. 02809. Condolences may be left at winfieldandsons.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
