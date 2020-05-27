|
Feeney, Russell Steven
Russell Steven Feeney, 73, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Coletta) Feeney.
Born in Pawtucket, Russell was the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Rossi) Feeney.
Russell proudly served the country, he loved so much, as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War.
Russell had worked in construction for many years. He then went on to work in Security for the Providence Place Mall, retiring in 2012.
Russell loved his NY Giants, but found his greatest joy spending time with his cherished grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Russell is survived by his daughters, Kelly Boisvert and her husband, Joseph, Courtney, Sheila, and Kimberly Feeney, his brother, Thomas Feeney and his wife, Bruna, his sister-in-law, Colleen Feeney, and his grandchildren, Sydney, Braydon, Reagan, Axel and Joseph. He was the brother of the late Donald Feeney.
We would like to thank Dr. Ritesh Rathore and his team at the Roger Williams Cancer Center, for all their efforts and compassion.
Following restrictions set forth by the State of Rhode Island, there will be a maximum capacity of ten guests in the funeral home at one time. Visitation Thursday morning, 10 am –12:30 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Burial with military honors to follow in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Donations may be made in Russell's memory to the; , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2020