FONSECA, RUTH A. (PENO)95, passed away on July 9, 2020.Daughter of the late Alexander and Gertrude (Lima) Peno; wife of the late Reginald F. Fonseca; mother of Sheilah A. Fonseca, Stephen V. Fonseca, Valarie J. Valerio, and Robin R. D'Antuono; grandmother of three and one great grandson; sister of Janet Jennings and the late Barbara DeLomba, Jack Peno, George Peno and Mildred Larkin.Visitation and funeral Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 AM in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Edward Church, Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.