Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Ruth Wilcox
Ruth A. Wilcox


WILCOX, RUTH A.
82, passed away April 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Bruce A. Wilcox. She is survived by her children, Robin A. Bliven (William), Barbara A. Iarossi and Bruce A. Wilcox, II (Tonia); grandchildren, Tabitha K. Heidorn, Nicole E. Bradshaw, MacKenzie L. Iarossi and Raymond Wilcox; 4 great grandchildren and a sister, Joan E. Frakes. She was the sister of the late Francis A. Jr., Robert J. and Richard G. Feeney.
Her funeral will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
