Bell, MD, Ruth Appleton
Ruth Appleton Bell MD, widow of D. William J. Bell MD, passed peacefully in the earlier hours of June 11. She was the daughter of Paul Appleton MD, chief of Obstetrics at the former Providence Lying In Hospital and Frances Ricker Appleton, RN. She was the sister of Daniel Day Appleton.
Dr. Bell was a pediatrician in Providence Rhode Island and North Conway New Hampshire. She retired to Great Falls Montana and moved to Williamsburg Virginia a few years ago. In 2019, she settled in Brandenburg Kentucky. She was a 1939 graduate of Lincoln School in Providence. In 1946, she earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan during World War II as one of four women out of 160 residents. Her class was accelerated into a three year residency because of the wartime shortage of stateside doctors, and she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and the Honor Society Alpha Omega Alpha. She was devoted to the university's medical school for the rest of her life. Dr. Bell was on the Faculty register of Brown University.
She was a pioneer in Pediatrics and a role model for aspiring female doctors. As a lifetime member of the American Board of Pediatrics, she presented at and attended the annual meetings up until her early 90s, coauthoring landmark findings on childhood diabetes in 2010. Dr. Bell was among the first group of pediatricians working with Dr. Sidney Farber to attain temporary remissions of acute lymphocytic leukemia, the most common cancer in children. She practiced in Providence RI from 1953-1984 and practiced in North Conway from1984 until retiring to Montana.
Dr. Bell was an intrepid world traveler and her travels took her to all corners of the Earth, including an expedition to Antarctica when she was in her 80s. She spent many summers on Jekyll Island in Georgia, and her final trip was a walking tour of Scandinavia at 88 years of age. Dr. Bell's volunteer work included working with Visiting Nurses in Warwick RI, sitting on the board of Warwick Libraries, and St. Mary's Home in Rhode Island, She was a docent for the museum of the Lewis and Clark Expedition in Great Falls Montana, an usher for the Great Falls Symphony, as well as many services. Dr. Bell conducted dozens of free baby wellness checks for those in need in Providence, New Hampshire and Montana. She continued to take medical courses throughout her life to remain current with Pediatrics. She loved animals, especially her beloved dogs.
She will be remembered by her countless patients and those who dearly loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the University of Michigan's medical center.
A graveside service will be offered at Swan Point Cemetery on June 18 at 1 pm. All are welcome.
Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.