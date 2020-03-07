|
|
BERRY, RUTH D.
(Almgren) 83 died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Grace (Pendleton) Almgren. She loved the simple things in life including crafty hobbies, piano, outdoor gardening and boat rides with her son David. She will be remembered for her caring unselfish heart and her smiling words of wisdom will never be forgotten. A special thanks to Scalabrini Villa and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided. She was the beloved mother of Cheryl A. Pennoyer (Jim), Kathy M. Ricci (the late Gene), Dianne R. Hutchings (Russel), Christine L. Desillier (Tom), Susanne G. Berry and the late David C. Lacy. She also leaves eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Anthony Pennoyer and the sister of Irma Ricci and the late Karl O. Almgren and Helen Nacci. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Requiem Eucharist at 10am in St. Barnabas Church, Post Road, Warwick. Burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , would be appreciated. Visiting hours Monday 4–7pm. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020