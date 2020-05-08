|
GILKENSON, RUTH E. (JEFFERSON)
95, passed away May 3, 2020 at Steere House Nursing Center in Providence Rhode Island. Her loving granddaughter Heather was at her side.
She was born in Pawtucket Rhode Island on Christmas day in 1924 to Alfred and Emily Dionne Jefferson. She often said she was a gift for her brother Albert who wanted a baby sister for Christmas. Ruth graduated from Pawtucket West High School in 1942. After graduation she supported the war effort working at the Pawtucket General Cable plant building parts for tanks. She was married to the love of her life Raymond Gilkenson for 52 years and raised four children. They built a new home in Lincoln 1953.
She enjoyed being an Avon representative, quilting, baking, sewing and camping at the ocean. She also worked alongside her husband for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.
She leaves two sons, Dennis and his wife Candace, Jeffrey and his wife Eileen, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her husband, a son Gary, a daughter Donna, granddaughter Kerrie Gilkenson and her brothers Albert, Ronald and Robert Jefferson.
The family wants to thank everyone at Steere House for the excellent care they gave our mother.
The burial will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
