Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Gilkenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. (Jefferson) Gilkenson


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. (Jefferson) Gilkenson Obituary
GILKENSON, RUTH E. (JEFFERSON)
95, passed away May 3, 2020 at Steere House Nursing Center in Providence Rhode Island. Her loving granddaughter Heather was at her side.
She was born in Pawtucket Rhode Island on Christmas day in 1924 to Alfred and Emily Dionne Jefferson. She often said she was a gift for her brother Albert who wanted a baby sister for Christmas. Ruth graduated from Pawtucket West High School in 1942. After graduation she supported the war effort working at the Pawtucket General Cable plant building parts for tanks. She was married to the love of her life Raymond Gilkenson for 52 years and raised four children. They built a new home in Lincoln 1953.
She enjoyed being an Avon representative, quilting, baking, sewing and camping at the ocean. She also worked alongside her husband for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.
She leaves two sons, Dennis and his wife Candace, Jeffrey and his wife Eileen, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her husband, a son Gary, a daughter Donna, granddaughter Kerrie Gilkenson and her brothers Albert, Ronald and Robert Jefferson.
The family wants to thank everyone at Steere House for the excellent care they gave our mother.
The burial will be private. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -