Lombari, Ruth E. (Angel) of Quincy, MA formerly of RI, died on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ruth worked as a registered nurse at Park View Nursing Home in Providence, RI for more than 30 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard B. Lombari, Sr. Cherished mother of Victoria Lombari of AR, Linda Lombari of MA, Richard Lombari, Jr. of CA, Suzzanna Downing of RI and Bobbi Lombari of CT. She was the sister of Clara Combs of IN, Howard Angel of KY and Lloyd Angel of IN and the late Eileen Bohan, Helen Venear, Donald Angel, Curtis Angel, Catherine Rudy, Regina Smith and Virginia Hancock. Ruth was the devoted grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Lauren Arnold, Brittany Lombari, James, Nicholas, Michael, Jacob and Zachary Downing and Riana Lombari and Cheyenne Gray and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid reader, enjoyed bingo, sing-alongs and musicals. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and cherished grandmother who truly enjoyed being with her family. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston, RI, on Thursday at 10 am. Burial in Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the of Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020