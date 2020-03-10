Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Dr
Cranston, RI
View Map

Ruth E. Lombari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Lombari Obituary
Lombari, Ruth E.
Lombari, Ruth E. (Angel) of Quincy, MA formerly of RI, died on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ruth worked as a registered nurse at Park View Nursing Home in Providence, RI for more than 30 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard B. Lombari, Sr. Cherished mother of Victoria Lombari of AR, Linda Lombari of MA, Richard Lombari, Jr. of CA, Suzzanna Downing of RI and Bobbi Lombari of CT. She was the sister of Clara Combs of IN, Howard Angel of KY and Lloyd Angel of IN and the late Eileen Bohan, Helen Venear, Donald Angel, Curtis Angel, Catherine Rudy, Regina Smith and Virginia Hancock. Ruth was the devoted grandmother to her 9 grandchildren, Lauren Arnold, Brittany Lombari, James, Nicholas, Michael, Jacob and Zachary Downing and Riana Lombari and Cheyenne Gray and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid reader, enjoyed bingo, sing-alongs and musicals. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and cherished grandmother who truly enjoyed being with her family. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston, RI, on Thursday at 10 am. Burial in Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the of Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -