RUBENSTEIN, RUTH E.
94, of Wakefield, passed away Saturday October 3rd.
She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Rubenstein. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Leon and Rosalie (Carp) Reiner. She graduated from Northeastern University and worked in her field of chemistry in New York City where she met Arthur, recently returned from service in World War II. The Rubensteins relocated to Los Angeles where they both became educators and raised their four children. From LA, Ruth and Arthur moved to Canton, Ohio, living among family and friends and devoted their retirement years to the loving embrace of all of their children and grandchildren. After Arthur's passing, Ruth resided in Wakefield, Rhode Island for the last six years.
Her family paid this tribute to her, 'Ruth was full of life, laughter and love. She spent her life committed to the importance of education, traveling the world with her husband, and playing games with her nine grandchildren. She will be sorely missed and we all love her, and grandpa, up to the sky and down again.'
She was the sister of the late Lawrence Reiner and his late wife April of Chino Valley, Arizona and is survived by her sister Vita Nelson and her husband Lester of Harrison, New York.
She is survived by her four children Robin Rubenstein and her husband Howard Richmond of London, England, Dr. Laurie Rubenstein and her husband Dr. Hector Medina of San Diego, California, Debra Sinopoli and her husband Vito of Canton, Ohio, and Dr. Louis Rubenstein and his wife Jane of Wakefield, Rhode Island and her nine grandchildren Ariana (Kelvin), Dana, Matthew (Evelin), Angela, Michael (Alexandra), David (Matthew), Alexis (Billy), Benjamin (Eleanor), and Emily.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of South County Hospital in Wakefield for taking such great care of her, and to the staff and her many dear friends at Brightview Commons for providing such a warm and inviting home for her in Rhode Island
COVID safe services will take place virtually to allow friends and family near and far to celebrate a life well-lived, details to follow. A formal burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date where she will be reunited with her Arthur. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.feedingamerica.org
