SZABO, RUTH E. (WEED)
a resident of Scandinavian Home, Cranston since 2011 passed peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife for 36 years of the late Joszef Szabo.
Ruth was born in Providence on March 28, 1922, the daughter of the late Louise I. and Edward L. Weed. She was a graduate of Classical High School and received a BA degree in 1943 from Pembroke College in Brown University.
Mrs. Szabo served the U.S. Government with the OSS and the CIA from 1943 to 1953 in Ceylon (Sri Lanka), Rome, Cyprus, and Washington D.C. Following her retirement from government service she was a verse writer and Assistant Editor for Paramount Greeting Cards in Providence, where she met her husband.
Ruth earned her Masters of Library Science from the University of Rhode Island in 1965. For twenty-two years she was in charge of the Medical Library at St. Joseph Hospital where her last post was serving as the Coordinator of Library Services for St. Joseph and Fatima Hospitals.
Ruth enjoyed cooking and hosting dinners for her family and friends, cared for her mother Louise, and loved her pet dogs and cats. After retiring she enjoyed gardening, reading, and sewing at her Cranston home. Ruth was an active member of East Greenwich United Methodist Church for many years, serving as a choir member and as a communion steward. Ruth moved to the assisted living facility at Scandinavian home in 2011.
Ruth is survived by her beloved sister Edna Logan (in Oregon), her nephews Doug Weed and Bruce Weed (in Connecticut), and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was pre-deceased by her beloved brother Edward Weed, her niece Kathleen D'Amico, and her nephew Alan Logan.
Ruth will be remembered for her sharp wit, dry sense of humor, her love of her dogs and cats, and for dealing with the challenges of aging with a good attitude.
Ruth's family would like to thank the entire staff and community of Scandinavian Home for the outstanding care, friendship, and support you provided to Ruth over the past eight plus years. She always said what a nice place Scandinavian Home was. In addition, her family is also deeply appreciative of the members of the East Greenwich United Methodist Church who took Ruth to church and visited with her after she moved to Scandinavian Home.
In accordance with her wishes, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Ruth's life in the next few weeks at Scandinavian Home. Ruth's ashes will be interred at North Burial Grounds at a later date.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Scandinavian Home or East Greenwich United Methodist Church. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020