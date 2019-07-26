Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Estelle (Taber) Gates R.N.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Estelle (Taber) Gates R.N. Obituary
GATES, R.N., RUTH ESTELLE (TABER)
92, of East Providence, formally of Warwick, a retired nurse peacefully passed away on July 23, 2019.
Ruth was born in Green?eld, MA and was a daughter of the late Leon I. and Clarissa M. Taber. She and her late husband, Donald E. Gates, were married in 1952 and were blessed with four children: Stephen of Brooklyn, NY; Joel of Glocester; Alan of Westerly; Amy Quigley of Exeter; and nine grandchildren. Ruth is survived by a sister, Alice M. Dole of Noank, CT.
Ruth graduated from Simmons College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, ?nishing her career with Kent County Visiting Nurse Association. A longtime member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), she was an active member of the Providence Friends Meeting for the past 59 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Providence Friends Meeting at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the or to the Providence Friends Meeting, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.