GATES, R.N., RUTH ESTELLE (TABER)
92, of East Providence, formally of Warwick, a retired nurse peacefully passed away on July 23, 2019.
Ruth was born in Green?eld, MA and was a daughter of the late Leon I. and Clarissa M. Taber. She and her late husband, Donald E. Gates, were married in 1952 and were blessed with four children: Stephen of Brooklyn, NY; Joel of Glocester; Alan of Westerly; Amy Quigley of Exeter; and nine grandchildren. Ruth is survived by a sister, Alice M. Dole of Noank, CT.
Ruth graduated from Simmons College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, ?nishing her career with Kent County Visiting Nurse Association. A longtime member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), she was an active member of the Providence Friends Meeting for the past 59 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Providence Friends Meeting at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the or to the Providence Friends Meeting, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 26, 2019