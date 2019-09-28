Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Friends Meeting
99 Morris Avenue,
Providence, RI
View Map
Ruth Estelle (Taber) Gates

Ruth Estelle (Taber) Gates Obituary
GATES, R.N., RUTH ESTELLE (TABER)
of East Providence, formerly of Warwick, a retired nurse, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2019
Ruth was born in Greenfield, MA and was the daughter of the late Leon I. and Clarissa M. Taber. She and her late husband, Donald E. Gates, were married in 1952 and were blessed with four children: Stephen, Joel, Alan, Amy Quigley; and nine grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her sister, Alice M. Dole of Noank, CT.
Ruth graduated from Simmons College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years, finishing her career with Kent County Visiting Nurse Association. A longtime member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), she was an active member of the Providence Friends Meeting for the past 59 years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Providence Friends Meeting, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence, RI 02906. Memorial gifts may be made to the or to the Providence Friends Meeting, 99 Morris Avenue, Providence, RI 02906
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
