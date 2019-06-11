|
French, Ruth
Ruth French passed away peacefully at her home on June 8th. She was the daughter of the late George William Burford and Ruth Shelston who emigrated from London, England to America in 1924. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. French.
She was the loving mother of Stephen French, Susan Overstreet, Jan French, and Robin French; the loving grandmother of Michael Overstreet, Sarah Overstreet, Jacquelyn French; and, the great grandmother of Georgia Overstreet Cowell. Ruth was the loving sister of the late Judith Joseph, the late Jill Tortolani, and is survived by her sister Jean Paolantonio. She was the mother-in-law of Scott Pickett and Debbie French.
Ruth was an exceptional dancer. She taught dancing at The Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 1948-1952 and later taught dance at Scituate High School. Ruth was a long time resident of North Scituate and she was a founding member of the Scituate Art Festival. She graduated from Rhode Island College in 1998. She worked at Brown University for 25 years. Ruth was also an avid tennis player.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile, her love of life, the sound of her laughter. She loved her garden and long walks on the beach.
Ruth was devoted to her beloved cats Bella, Spud and Mr. Pip. In honor of the love she had for them, donations can be made to the R.I.S.P.C.A. 186 North Amaral Street, Riverside, R.I. 02915.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at the North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 W. Greenville Road in North Scituate, RI on Sunday, June 16th at 2:00.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019