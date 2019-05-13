|
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiva
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shiva
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shiva
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Shiva
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen
Gershman, Ruth Davis "Mema"
having lived a full life, faded away at the age of 105 years on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Gershman. Born in Providence, a daughter Nathan and Rebecca (Goldsmith) Davis, she was a resident of Warwick for over 40 years, previously living in Providence. She was a clerk for RI Family Court for 13 years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El, Hadassah, Miriam Hospital Woman's Auxilury, Eastern Star, and the former JHA Women's Association. Ruth graduated Hope High School, class of '31. She was the devoted mother of Judith Goodman and her husband, Norman, of Warwick and Pamela Cohen and her husband, Joel, of Warwick. Dear sister of the late Judge Louis Davis, Dinah Sholovitz, Gladyce Davis, Sylvia Kirshenbaum, and Miriam Feinstein. Loving grandmother of Linda Weisman and her husband, Bruce, of Warwick, and Andrew Goodman of Boston, MA. Cherished great grandmother of Stacey Boisvert and her husband, Brett, of Framingham, MA. Adored great great grandmother of Nathan Joseph. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Collaborative Services, 1165 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or the . Shiva will be observed at Tamarisk, 3 Shalom Dr., Warwick, Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 and at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joel Cohen, Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9, Friday 2-4, Sunday and Monday, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2019
