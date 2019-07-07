Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Lloyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Lloyd Obituary
LLOYD, RUTH M.
79, passed away peacefully on July 2nd in Providence RI. Ruth was born and raised in Scranton PA, where she had a long career as a nurse. Providence was her home for the past nine years. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Rawson, and she is survived by her sister Nancy McDonough; her sons Mark, Glenn and Tom Rawson; her daughters-in-law Judy Rawson and Danisa Bonacic; her grandchildren Brian, Sean and Victoria; and Tom's partner Amanda Fox. Celebrations of her life will be arranged at a later date. Burial will be private in PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RISPCA, (https://rispca.com/.). For full obituary go to monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now