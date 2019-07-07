|
|
LLOYD, RUTH M.
79, passed away peacefully on July 2nd in Providence RI. Ruth was born and raised in Scranton PA, where she had a long career as a nurse. Providence was her home for the past nine years. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Rawson, and she is survived by her sister Nancy McDonough; her sons Mark, Glenn and Tom Rawson; her daughters-in-law Judy Rawson and Danisa Bonacic; her grandchildren Brian, Sean and Victoria; and Tom's partner Amanda Fox. Celebrations of her life will be arranged at a later date. Burial will be private in PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RISPCA, (https://rispca.com/.). For full obituary go to monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019