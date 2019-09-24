|
GLEASON, RUTH MARIE (CREAMER)
90, formerly of Trelis Drive, West Warwick, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Brookside at Center of New England. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Gleason.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the loving daughter of the late Matthew C. and Marguerite (Larkin) Creamer.
Ruth was employed as an Accounting Clerk for the former New England Telephone Company for over forty years until retiring.
Ruth was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Pawtucket and was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church. She was also a member of The Telephone Pioneers and volunteered at The McAuley House and the Gift Shop at Miriam Hospital.
Ruth is survived by her loving children: Matthew T. Gleason (Jess) of Pukalani, HI and Marybeth Gleason Dempsey of Providence; two cherished grandchildren: Liam and Lucas; and was the loving aunt to: Cheryl Gleason, Timothy Gleason and Kevin Gleason.
Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3250 Post Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ruth's memory may be made to: Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019