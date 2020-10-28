BLACK, RUTH MILDRED (PYLKA)
Born in Pawtucket, RI, passed away on October 18, 2020, shortly after celebrating her 96th birthday with family. Ruth was married to the love of her life, Robert W. Black, for 58 years. Together they raised 4 daughters: Deborah Black of Boston, MA; Ellen Larson of Haines, Alaska; Charlotte Hooper of Clifton Park, NY; and Jennifer Black of Williamsburg, MA. She was blessed with 3 grandchildren- Torrey, Aimee, and Nicholas- and was predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Ruth was one of a handful of girls from her high school class who attended college. She graduated from RIC with an education degree and went on to teach for a total of 29 years, primarily in Cumberland. She was actively involved in the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority. Ruth grew up in Woodlawn Baptist Church in Pawtucket, where she was a devoted member for her entire life. Ruth spent the whole of her life in the service of others, and her strong work ethic, kind heart, and dedication to church and family will be cherished always. Her prayer service and burial in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Woodlawn Baptist Church, 337 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
