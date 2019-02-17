Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish Church
Walcott Street
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mooney


1913 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Mooney Obituary
Mooney, Ruth
Ruth Counihan Mooney died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 105. She was born on April 13, 1913 to William and Mary Counihan.
While working as a registered nurse at the Miriam Hospital, Ruth met her love Lawrence Mooney, and they were married soon after and had three children; Kathryn O'Keefe of Newport, Rhode Island; Michael Mooney of Attleboro, Massachusetts and Terry (partner to Lulu Kiley) of Mystic, Connecticut and Block Island, Rhode Island. In addition to her children, Ruth is survived by her eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth on Tuesday, February 19th at 11:00 am in Holy Family Parish Church, Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until 10:30 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now