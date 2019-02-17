|
|
Mooney, Ruth
Ruth Counihan Mooney died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 105. She was born on April 13, 1913 to William and Mary Counihan.
While working as a registered nurse at the Miriam Hospital, Ruth met her love Lawrence Mooney, and they were married soon after and had three children; Kathryn O'Keefe of Newport, Rhode Island; Michael Mooney of Attleboro, Massachusetts and Terry (partner to Lulu Kiley) of Mystic, Connecticut and Block Island, Rhode Island. In addition to her children, Ruth is survived by her eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth on Tuesday, February 19th at 11:00 am in Holy Family Parish Church, Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until 10:30 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019