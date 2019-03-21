|
|
MORAGEMOS, RUTH (KOJOIAN)
87, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of George Moragemos. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Bartalomeo and Elizabeth Kojoian.
Ruth worked as a social worker for the State of R.I. for many years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving brother Arakel Kojoian, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
Contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019