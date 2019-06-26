|
|
Toolan, Ruth R.
Ruth R. Toolan of East Greenwich, RI (formerly of Clearwater, FL) passed away on 6/17 with family by her side. Ruth was born in Providence, RI to the late Joseph and Lucy (Massa) Rogers. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Frank. Ruth leaves behind her 3 children, Kathleen (Edward) Johnson of East Greenwich, RI, Melanie (Michael) Salomone of Pine Knoll NC, Paul (Christine) Toolan of Fayettville, NC and 7 beloved grandchildren (Christopher, Maggie, Jack, Paul, Molly, Ella and Benjamin). At Ruth's request, services were private.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019