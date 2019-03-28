Home

THIRD ANNIVERSARY RUTH A. RAZZA July 1, 1930 ~ March 28, 2016 If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother's arms And tell her they're from me For you took her much too soon And left a hole within my heart Which never will be filled As long as we're apart So, tell her that I love and miss her And when she turns to smile Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile For she is in my thoughts Every second of every day, But there's an ache within my heart That will never go away With My Eternal Love, Mother, Your Daughter Judith
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
