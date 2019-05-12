|
|
|
MOTHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE RUTH RAZZA Precious Mother, They say memories are golden well maybe that is true, but I never wanted memories, I only wanted you. A million times I needed you, A million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place No one could ever fill. If tears could build a stairway and heartache make a lane, I would walk the path to heaven to bring you back again. My family chain is broken now, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, My chain will link again. With My Eternal Love, Daughter, Judith
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More