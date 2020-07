90TH BIRTHDAY MEMORIAM RUTH A. RAZZA July 1,1930 - March 28, 2016 Dearest Mother, I miss you so, and the special way you cared. I reminisce about the years of Birthdays that we've shared. If I could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true. I'd wish with all my heart to spend your 90th year with you. Happy Birthday, Mother With My Eternal Love, Your Daughter, Judith





