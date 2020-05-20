|
|
WRIGHT, RUTH T. M. (WABICH)
94, of Shippee Plat Rd., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Briarcliffe Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Johnston. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Wright, Jr. Born in Bremerhaven, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Helena (Passane) Wabich.
Ruth, a devoted nurse, met her husband Frank while he was serving in the United States Navy in Germany. They met on a blind date set up by her girlfriend. In 1947, at age twenty-one, Ruth came to America from Germany and married Frank. Her husband's career took her to many places, California, Texas, Connecticut and Hawaii being her favorite. Last transfer took her to Quonset Point, Naval Air Station. She settled in North Kingstown with their 3 children.
Ruth, a loving mother, is survived by her daughter, Laura R. Egly of Florida, a son, Steven R. Wright and his wife Joan of Coventry and 5 grandchildren, Joseph Egly, Dawn Elizabeth Wright, Zachery T. Wright, Abby L. Wright, Sarah M. Wright and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael L. Wright and sister of the late Hans Herman.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, Ruth's Funeral Service and interment in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private for the family. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020