JOHNSON, S. BEVERLY
86, of East Greenwich, RI (formerly of Warwick, RI and St Petersburg, Florida) passed away on June 10th surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born on December 14, 1932 in Providence RI, and was the daughter of the late Harold Potter and Ruby Macintosh. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward H Johnson and by her older sister, Fran Schuster.
In her 20's, Beverly spent her summers at Matunuck Beach. It was there in 1956 that she met her future husband, Ed Johnson, who she married a year later. Their love of the beach led them to get a place on the Buttonwoods Campground in Warwick, RI. Buttonwoods was a real constant in Beverly and Ed's life. They spent family summers there and continued to use Buttonwoods as their summer home after they relocated to St. Petersburg.
Beverly's greatest passion and focus, by a wide margin, was always her family. When she started a family, Beverly made this her full time job and she truly excelled in this role. Her constant devotion and unwavering commitment to her husband and to her family was a source of inspiration for all who had the opportunity to witness it. Nothing gave her more joy and a sense of purpose than doing everything she could do to help her children and later her grandchildren to live happy, safe and successful lives.
Beverly was widely recognized for her cooking and baking skills. She was famous among her friends and extended family for the many types of pies she made, none better than her mud pie which everybody looked forward to having at almost all family gatherings. She also made a mean quahog chowder and encouraged by her friends, she entered and took the first place prize at the PM Magazine Chowder Cook-Off at Rocky Point in 1987 using quahogs dug earlier that day in East Greenwich Bay by her husband, Big Ed Johnson.
Beverly is survived by her brother, Fred Potter; along with five children – Dave (Suzi) Johnson of Needham, MA, Donna Haley (Joe) of North Kingstown, RI, Danny (Sharon) Johnson of Libertyville, IL, Diane (Jay) Guadagni of East Greenwich, RI and Eddie (Kathleen) Johnson also of East Greenwich. In addition she is survived by 13 grandchildren whom she admired and loved so dearly; Erik, Nicole and Mikaela Johnson, Jessica Malcolm, Joe and Cameron Haley, Kristie Callahan and Ryan Johnson, Hannah, James and Michael Guadagni and Molly and Ella Johnson and 4 great grandchildren, Lyla and Jack Callahan and Penelope and Haley Malcolm.
At her request, Beverly's burial services will be private. However, visiting hours will be held at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St. East Greenwich, RI on Saturday, June 29th, from 11AM-1PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Rhode Island Chapter of the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 23 to June 27, 2019